Musikmesse 2015: New Raw percussion range and cowbells from Latin Percussion
LP Raw Street Cans and Potz
MUSIKMESSE 2015: The most eye-catching gear on the Latin Percussion stand was the new Raw range, a series of rugged-looking products designed for the edgier percussionist but also with inclusion in acoustic drum kits in mind.
First up we have the Street Cans. These are floor toms designed to offer deep tone with plenty of projection. They feature 1mm ribbed steel shells with flanged hoops and tuneable double-ply heads. Available sizes are 16”x14”, 16”x16” and 16”x18”.
They sit on height adjustable legs that range between 24 and 36 inch heights so they can work in multiple musical scenarios. As well as regular percussionist set-ups and drum kits, LP suggests they would work well for front-of-stage performers or DJs looking to enhance their live show. Having seen and heard them in the flesh we’d be inclined to agree.
Also in the Raw range are Potz. These one-piece steel mini drums offer a unique, metallic, high-pitched tone. Visually they fit with the rough, industrial look of other products in the range.
LP Trash Snare and Sound Enhancers
The Trash Snare was particularly eye-catching. Built around a galvanised steel dustbin lid, filled with synthetic beads and with a tuneable drum head on top, the drum creates a trashy, sizzling snare-like sound. LP suggest flipping the drum and playing bin lid side too. A very versatile instrument.
LP are known for their accessories too, and this or any other drum can be combined with LP’s Sound Enhancers (pictured) to create an enhanced snare sound, or spice things up with a set of jingles.
More cowbell?
We like these LP cowbells too. Modelled on the ‘most recorded cowbell ever', LP’s Black Beauty, these versions feature a classy, scratch-proof designs printed on them.
LP cajon hi-hat
For the cajon players there are two key new products. First is the pictured hi-hat attachment. Fix this to the side of your cajon, pair it with a remote cajon bass pedal and you can play a backbeat on your cajon just like an acoustic drum kit. Are there no boundaries to what these versatile instruments can do?
Finally, we liked the LP cajon accessory pack that included some cool cajon attachments including castanets and foot jingles, plus a handy LP-branded cajon cushion for those extended sessions.