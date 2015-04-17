Musikmesse 2015: New Raw percussion range and cowbells from Latin Percussion

MUSIKMESSE 2015: The most eye-catching gear on the Latin Percussion stand was the new Raw range, a series of rugged-looking products designed for the edgier percussionist but also with inclusion in acoustic drum kits in mind.

First up we have the Street Cans. These are floor toms designed to offer deep tone with plenty of projection. They feature 1mm ribbed steel shells with flanged hoops and tuneable double-ply heads. Available sizes are 16”x14”, 16”x16” and 16”x18”.

They sit on height adjustable legs that range between 24 and 36 inch heights so they can work in multiple musical scenarios. As well as regular percussionist set-ups and drum kits, LP suggests they would work well for front-of-stage performers or DJs looking to enhance their live show. Having seen and heard them in the flesh we’d be inclined to agree.

Also in the Raw range are Potz. These one-piece steel mini drums offer a unique, metallic, high-pitched tone. Visually they fit with the rough, industrial look of other products in the range.