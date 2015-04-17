Musikmesse 2015: 5 drum highlights

These intriguing metals drew our eye, first for the look, and then for their sound. The idea behind the range is to compliment drummers who are playing more electronic music, or at least music with electronic elements.

The order of the day is trashy but musical sounds, with some being very niche and others that could work well outside their intended purpose. Our highlight was the 21” Rough ride, complete with four giant hammer marks halfway between the bell and edge. This adds to the trash and really speeds up the decay.

Other cymbals in the range include the 21” Glassy ride, 20” Bright ride, 18” Sibilant crash, 19” Full crash, 12” FX china and 13” Noisy hats.

We also got a chance to see some new metals designed in association with British drummer and endorser Rob Brian. The idea of the XT Edition range is to provide drummers with a versatile set of hats, crashes and rides that will work in a huge variety of session and live situations. First impressions are of nice tonal range with a lot of dynamics across the surface of each cymbal. More on these cymbals as we have it.