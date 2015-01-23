NAMM 2015: Pearl stand in pictures

Having worked on wood/fiberglass drums way back in the late '60s, Pearl has today announced a return to these shells for a limited run in 2015.

These drums are made up of7-ply Poplar/Kapur shells which feature an inner layer of Fiberglass that is hand-applied and lacquered through a painstakingly precise process.

“This is a truly exciting moment in Pearl’s 74-year history,” states Pearl’s Director of Product Development, Raymond Massey. “Pearl was first-to-market with a synthetic-fused organic drum shell, and produced a tone that would define the sound of the recordings of that era.”