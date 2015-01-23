NAMM 2015: Pearl stand in pictures
NAMM 2015: Pearl launched a smattering of products at NAMM 2015, including a pair of new Chad Smith snare drums and a lush, illuminated kit.
It also comes in red!
The lights are remote controlled, so colours can change mid set.
Monster kits
Pearl also had their share of giant kits, like this beast!
And from the drummer's view
And now for something completely different
At the other end of the spectrum we have Pearl's budget line Roadshow range.
Roadshow
The Roadshow is a 6-ply poplar/Asian mahogany-shelled kit and ships with cymbals, stands and a bass pedal.
Pearl goes hybrid
Perhaps the most intriguing piece on the Pearl booth was the return of wood-fiberglass shells.
Fiberglass
Having worked on wood/fiberglass drums way back in the late '60s, Pearl has today announced a return to these shells for a limited run in 2015.
These drums are made up of7-ply Poplar/Kapur shells which feature an inner layer of Fiberglass that is hand-applied and lacquered through a painstakingly precise process.
“This is a truly exciting moment in Pearl’s 74-year history,” states Pearl’s Director of Product Development, Raymond Massey. “Pearl was first-to-market with a synthetic-fused organic drum shell, and produced a tone that would define the sound of the recordings of that era.”
Chad Smith snares
And yes, of course, there was those new Chad Smith snares. Here's the super-limited Free Floating snare. Limited to just 25 pieces in Europe (50 in the US), these snares feature interchangeable 3mm cast rings, giving you chance to tweak your sounds as and when.