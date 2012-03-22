Musikmesse 2012: Pro X Kick pedal

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Alesis, the world´s leading manufacturer of tools and instruments for today's musician, introduces the Pro X Kick, a professional bass drum pedal for drummers of all kinds.

With the Alesis Pro X Kick, drummers get a professional bass drum pedal built for rock-solid performance. Made for use with acoustic or electronic drumsets alike, the Pro X Kick is loaded with heavy-duty adjustable components, making it the right choice for every drummer and the perfect addition to any drumset.

The Pro X Kick is built to take a beating. Its double-chain drive system gives drummers explosive power and ultra-tight response, and the entire assembly is locked to a solid steel power plate. A two-sided beater with easy height adjustment and memory lock make the Pro X Kick perfect for drummers who want precise attack and tight control over their kick drum.

Adaptable

The Pro X Kick comes ready to adapt to any style of drumming. With gearless stroke-length adjustment, an ultra-high tension adjustable spring and a toothless X Cam, the Pro X Kick allows drummers to dial in the exact feel they want, providing power, smooth precision and unparalleled speed.

One of the Pro X Kick's most convenient features is its offset hoop clamp which allows drummers to clamp the Pro X Kick to their bass drum in seconds at every gig, meaning they´ll spend less time setting up and more time playing.

“We wanted to create a professional kick drum pedal that every drummer could afford,” said Dan Radin, Alesis Product Manager. “The Pro X Kick is solid, tight and responsive, built with hardware you´d expect to pay a lot more for.”

