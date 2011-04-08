Musikmesse 2011: Pearl announces new Roadster line-up

Musikmesse 2011 Press Release: Pearl introduces a new Roadster Throne line up with improved new features.

The top of the line D-2500BR has a Motorcycle-type seat, features a quick release backrest with Adjustable Lumbar Support. The D-1000SPN has a built-in shock absorber which minimises shock to your spine to maximize comfort.

All the new seats have a new double braced tripod base with a reversible Stoplock, that allows the seat cushion to LOCK or ROTATE depending on the players' preference. Next to that it has a new Locking Seat Bracket and a new Height-Adjustment Collar.

Last but not Least, Pearl introduces a new Timpani Throne (D-3000TC), with Hydraulic, Adjustable-Height Foot Rest, a Backrest with Adjustable Lumbar Support and it has a height of 600mm-860mm.

Recommended Retail Price (in Euros):

Model: D-2500BR 274,00

Model: D-2500 209,00

Model: D-1000N 161,00

Model: D-1000SN 161,00

Model: D-1000SPN 173,00

Model: D-3000TC295,00

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Pearl

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter