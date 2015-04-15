Mr. Big's Pat Torpey opens up about his Parkinson's disease

“At first, you think you’re life is over," says Mr. Big drummer Pat Torpey, talking about the news he received March 6, 2014, when he was told by a doctor that he had Parkinson's disease. "You think it on a lot of levels - there's physically, but also your sense of identity, who you are. I’ve been a drummer for 45-50 years, and suddenly it’s like, ‘Well, he used to be a drummer.’ That’s how I processed it, as if my identity was shaken. It felt taken away.”

Only it wasn't to be taken away. Although Torpey at first told his Mr. Big bandmates (singer Eric Martin, bassist Billy Sheehan and guitarist Paul Gilbert) that he would be sitting out a 2014 tour in support of the group's most recent album, ...The Stories We Could Tell, his mind was changed when they said nothing doing – either he went on the road or they weren't going. Matt Starr was chosen as the primary sticksman for the tour, and Torpey played a handful of songs behind the kit and performed the rest of the set singing and playing percussion.

In a recent blog on the Michael J. Fox Foundation For Parkinson's Research website, Torpey wrote about his condition – and the depression that followed. Torpey sat down with MusicRadar a couple of weeks ago to discuss his affliction and the progress he's making both on the kit and off, and he talked movingly about all the support he's received from his band and fans around the world.

This all started in 2008. You felt as if something was off.

“It was little things at first. Things that should have been automatic weren’t firing at first. I would look down at my foot on the bass drum pedal and think, ‘Who are you?’ It would be intermittent, so I thought that maybe my pedal was messed up or the drum head was too loose. I would start adjusting things, and of course, once you adjust one or two things, then everything else starts to get messed up.

“It was frustrating, but before long I began to realize that it was more than just an equipment issue. I knew that something else was going on.”

When did you think that you had to go to a doctor?

“I didn’t actually think that something was really wrong until two years later, in 2010. That’s when it began to affect me a lot. At first I could get by, but then I started to change the way I played things – I even played with my left foot on a double pedal. Right before we started recording What If…?, in 2010, I noticed other things. I thought my right hand was feeling weak – it wasn’t as fast as it used to be. It’s as if I was in quicksand or something.

“I went to neurologists, acupuncturists, chiropractors, GPs, back doctors, podiatrists – even a psychiatrist. Nobody really had any answers. I asked the neurologist, ‘Is this Parkinson’s?’ And he said, ‘No, you don’t have the symptoms for that.’ Finally, he said, ‘What you have is a tremor.’ It’s called ‘essential tremor.’ They do all kinds of tests for it, which are a lot of fun. This can happen to people, but usually when they’re older.”