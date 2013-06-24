Mike Portnoy's greatest rhythm section partners

Mike and Dream Theater were voted pretty high in our Greatest Ever Rhythm Section poll (see July’s Rhythm for more!), but here Mike reveals to Rhythm his favourite bass players that he’s worked with.

“I've been blessed to work with so many amazing bass players through the years… and have learned so much from each and every one of them!

“A great rhythm section is usually two players that feed off of each other –listening and responding to what each other are playing. In all of these cases, I have been honored to trade musical moments with some of my favorite players in the business and they all inspired me to rise to new levels of playing and musicality.

“Here's a few of my favorites that I've worked with through the years…”