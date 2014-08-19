Image 1 of 2 Liberty Drums Avant Series 1 Image 2 of 2 Liberty Drums Avant Series 2

DRUM EXPO 2014: The Liberty Drums Avant Series takes its inspiration from the avant garde jazz era that began way back in the 1950s with artists such as Miles Davis and John Coltrane. Such music inspired innovative improvisation, and Liberty Drums have put a taste of these styles into the Avant Series.

Features

The Avant Series drums feature hand selected Finnish Birch wood shells combined with the latest Liberty Drums hardware components.

The AVANT is available in a 3-piece shell pack: 10"x7" tom 14"x12" floor tom and 16"x14" bass drum*.

*14"x5.5" snare drum also available separately (recommended).

Shells

Each ply of the finest Finnish birch is applied by hand into our moulds in a cross-laminated formation. This creates great strength and diversity in tonal range.

Specs:

Shell material - 100 per cent Premium Finnish Birch

Shell construction - 12 ply toms (6mm), 15 ply bass drum (8mm)

Bearing edge - Opex (slight rounded outer with 45 degree inner)

Finishes - a stunning range of finishes are available including lacquer solids/sparkles, translucents and satin oils

Shell hardware - Liberty chrome hardware including floating tom mounts and bass drum riser

Drum hoops - chrome triple flange hoops

Drum heads - made by Evans

Badge - Liberty Iconic badge

Return to the Liberty Drums booth