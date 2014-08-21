Liberty Drums at Drum Expo 2014

DRUM EXPO 2014: We at Liberty Drums build our own shells from raw timber to hand-crafted variations of well-formed shells using the best traditional and modern techniques to produce outstanding results.

The Liberty Drums range of drum kits and snares have already received outstanding recognition across the entire range for the build quality and overall sound production. We are extremely proud of our products and take great pleasure in crafting the finest acoustic drums all made by hand.

We specialize in building quality drum kits and snare drums with a focus on growing our pre-configured ranges for distribution worldwide.

Each shell is manufactured with a different approach depending upon the depth and diameter of the required drum. We have developed purpose built moulds and tooling, enabling us to manufacture your perfectly formed shells with the desired thickness and ultimate durability.

There are limitless selections of timbers and veneers available to us which we work with to put something very special together.

Inlay Series

The Liberty Drums Inlay series snare is constructed of the finest Finnish Birch ply. Liberty Drums make their own shells ply by ply in a cross-laminated formation which produces super strong and resonant shells.

Avant Series

The Liberty Drums Avant Series takes its inspiration from the avant garde jazz era that began way back in the 1950s with artists such as Miles Davis and John Coltrane. Such music inspired innovative improvisation, and Liberty Drums have put a taste of these styles into the Avant Series.

Fusion Series

The Fusion Series drums feature 100 per cent Finnish Birch cross-laminated veneers created in such a way to project and perform.

