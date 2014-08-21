DRUM EXPO 2014: The Liberty Drums Inlay series snare is constructed of the finest Finnish Birch ply. Liberty Drums make their own shells ply-by-ply in a cross-laminated formation which produces super strong and resonant shells.

Finnish birch sonically speaking delivers a solid, punchy, focused, tight cutting, pre-EQ'd rich, raw, powerful, full bodied sound. Add precision-cut 45 degree bearing edges and a hard satin wax finish. All this amounts to a true Liberty Drum. Made in the UK.

Shells

Each Liberty shell is made in house to a very high standard. The factory is open for people to arrange visits and see us making drums the authentic way and showcase how Liberty are the real deal in the industry of drum manufacture.

Specs:

Shell material - Finnish birch

Shell construction - Handmade, cross-laminated 15 ply shells

Bearing edge - 45 degree

Finishes - Natural finish, split ply with Inlay

Shell hardware - Liberty chrome throw, die-cast Liberty Lugs 2.3mm

Drum hoops - 2.3mm Triple flange hoops

Drum heads - Evans Heads

Snares - Sound Blaster wires

Return to the Liberty Drums booth