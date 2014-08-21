DRUM EXPO 2014: The Liberty Drums Inlay series snare is constructed of the finest Finnish Birch ply. Liberty Drums make their own shells ply-by-ply in a cross-laminated formation which produces super strong and resonant shells.
Finnish birch sonically speaking delivers a solid, punchy, focused, tight cutting, pre-EQ'd rich, raw, powerful, full bodied sound. Add precision-cut 45 degree bearing edges and a hard satin wax finish. All this amounts to a true Liberty Drum. Made in the UK.
Shells
Each Liberty shell is made in house to a very high standard. The factory is open for people to arrange visits and see us making drums the authentic way and showcase how Liberty are the real deal in the industry of drum manufacture.
Specs:
- Shell material - Finnish birch
- Shell construction - Handmade, cross-laminated 15 ply shells
- Bearing edge - 45 degree
- Finishes - Natural finish, split ply with Inlay
- Shell hardware - Liberty chrome throw, die-cast Liberty Lugs 2.3mm
- Drum hoops - 2.3mm Triple flange hoops
- Drum heads - Evans Heads
- Snares - Sound Blaster wires