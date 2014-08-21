Image 1 of 3 Liberty Drums Fusion Series 1 Image 2 of 3 Liberty Drums Fusion Series 2 Image 3 of 3 Liberty Drums Fusion Series 3

DRUM EXPO 2014: A Liberty Drum set in every sense, inspired by our hard working artists that demand and need workhorse kits that perform day in, day out.

The Fusion Series drums feature 100 percent Finnish Birch cross-laminated veneers constructed in such a way to allow them to project and perform.

Features

The Fusion series is available in a 5-piece shell pack: 10"x7" & 12"x8" toms (12 ply, 6mm), 14"x14" & 16"x14" floor toms (12 ply, 6mm), 20"x14" bass drum (15 ply, 8mm).*

*optional 22" bass drum and 14"x6.5" snare drum available separately (recommended).

Shells

Each shell consists of 100% Finnish Birch. Each ply is applied by hand into our moulds in a cross-laminated formation. This creates great strength and diversity in tonal range.

Specs:

Shell material - 100 percent premium finish birch

Shell construction - 12 ply toms (6mm), 15 ply bass drum (8mm)

Bearing edge - 45 degree

Finishes - a stunning range of finishes are available including lacquer solids/sparkles, satin oils and inlays

Lugs - Liberty chrome beetle lugs

Drum hoops - 2.3mm chrome triple flange hoops on all drums

Drum heads - made by Evans

Badge - Liberty Iconic badge

Return to the Liberty Drums booth