Liberty Drums Fusion Series

DRUM EXPO 2014: A Liberty Drum set in every sense, inspired by our hard working artists that demand and need workhorse kits that perform day in, day out.
The Fusion Series drums feature 100 percent Finnish Birch cross-laminated veneers constructed in such a way to allow them to project and perform.
Features
The Fusion series is available in a 5-piece shell pack: 10"x7" & 12"x8" toms (12 ply, 6mm), 14"x14" & 16"x14" floor toms (12 ply, 6mm), 20"x14" bass drum (15 ply, 8mm).*
*optional 22" bass drum and 14"x6.5" snare drum available separately (recommended).
Shells
Each shell consists of 100% Finnish Birch. Each ply is applied by hand into our moulds in a cross-laminated formation. This creates great strength and diversity in tonal range.
Specs:
- Shell material - 100 percent premium finish birch
- Shell construction - 12 ply toms (6mm), 15 ply bass drum (8mm)
- Bearing edge - 45 degree
- Finishes - a stunning range of finishes are available including lacquer solids/sparkles, satin oils and inlays
- Lugs - Liberty chrome beetle lugs
- Drum hoops - 2.3mm chrome triple flange hoops on all drums
- Drum heads - made by Evans
- Badge - Liberty Iconic badge