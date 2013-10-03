In Pictures: National Drum Fair 2013
In Pictures: National Drum Fair 2013
We were lucky enough to spend this past weekend gawping at beautiful vintage and custom gear at the 2013 National Drum Fair.
If you weren’t at the show you really did miss a belter (next year’s is already confirmed for 27 and 28 September at Cocks Moors Woods Leisure Centre), but fear not, as we have rounded up just a few of the sights of the 2013 National Drum Fair.
Read more: Zebra Drums Free Floating drum kit
We’d like to thank all involved with the show for their help and hospitality. For more details head over to www.ukdrumfair.com.
Hollywood Meazzi
A beautiful Hollywood Meazzi kit from Italy.
Deri egg-shaped bass drum
The first (and perhaps last) egg-shaped bass drum that the Rhythm team has seen.
Hamma
A Hamma kit made in Wigston for Rosetti.
Ludwig
A monster Ludwig, if ever we saw one.
Sonny Igoe
Sonny Igoe's Benny Goodman kit.
Top hat and cane kit
Another Ludwig, this one in the distinctive Top hat and cane finish.
Snares galore!
There's something here for everyone, surely.
And plenty of kits too!
Kits as far as the eye can see.
Everything must go!
Somebody make this man an offer.
Amedia Cymbals
It wasn't all vintage, check these new beauties from Amedia Cymbals.
Liberty Drums
And this from Liberty Drums.
Jalapeno Drums
Jalapeno Drums were out in force, too.
Matt Nolan
It can only be a Matt Nolan cymbal sculpture.
Cymbal Magic modification
Cymbal modifiers Cymbal Magic work their magic on some cymbals.
Morgan Davies
There was plenty of interest in this gorgeous Morgan Davies kit.