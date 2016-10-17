How to clean your cymbals in 5 easy steps

While some embrace the ‘darker’ sound of the funky build up of patina on their metals, for those who prefer a bright, clean sound, today we’re looking at how to restore cymbals to their former glory.

Cymbals get dirty, and not only then is the aesthetic tarnished, but the tonal quality changes as oxidation occurs.

Read more: Zildjian 2019 K/K Sweet/Oriental

If you like your cymbals as bright as possible, you’ll need to clean them. Here we are using a cymbal cleaning solution which bleaches pretty much anything it comes in contact with. For this reason we like to take the job outside and use our patio. You will also need water, a brush and a towel.