Hammerax expands Liquicy cymbals line

PRESS RELEASE: Liquicy is now available in 14", 16", 19", 22", and 24" models.

The 14" model has a fast waving flutter with a crash sound that is almost splash-like. The 16" model wobbles at a medium speed with a smooth crash tone. The 19" version produces an even slower liquid wobble and a beautiful crash. The 19", 22", and 24" also enter into the crashride realm and yield a smooth, complex ride when played a few inches from the edge with light sticks.

The constantly moving tone also keeps any one harmonic from standing out. The original 22" sends out a startling, deep vibrato. The 24" is the deepest of all in wave action. The 24" is lovingly hammered from cast and rolled bronze which is first cut to less than 23" and literally grows to 24" while the cymbal is hammered.

The sound of the Liquicy brand is due to much more than the fairly thin gauge. "We employ several complex metallurgical processes to make these cymbals to move in this way. The smaller sizes were over a year in development," says John Stannard, Hammerax President.

Liquicy brand cymbals are now stronger than ever due to the installation of a new hammer system at Hammerax which can refine metallic grain and add flexibility through hammering. Liquicy cymbals are hammered thousands of times and are made of a special alloy heat treated in a unique process. They show excellent crash durability and superior crack resistance. Patents Pending. Made in USA.

For more information, visit Hammerax's official site

Information taken from official press release

Submit press releases

Email your press release to musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

The free MusicRadar newsletter serves up the week's biggest artist and product news stories alongside exclusive tuition and gear reviews. Sign up here!