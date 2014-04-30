More

Gregg Bissonette switches to Dixon Drums

By

Session legend joins up with Dixon

Session legend joins up with Dixon
Session legend joins up with Dixon

Dixon Drums have added Gregg Bissonette to their artist line-up.

Bissonette, famed for playing with the likes of Ringo Starr and David Lee Roth, will also serve as a clinician, ambassador, and product consultant for Dixon. This will include his input on the new Artisan Series Gregg Bissonette Signature kit.

"I've always had a great passion for drum gear and a fascination with the history of drums and drumming," says Bissonette. "I'm always eager to learn more about musical drumming and drum set vocabulary. I love the way drumming history and new vocabulary affects me as a player. With Dixon, I can contribute my experience as a whole to the growth and development of a brand committed to quality, sound and the art of drumming."

"Gregg Bissonette fits Dixon's vision and values like a glove," added Jim Uding, Dixon Brand Manager. "Gregg represents what drumming is all about and has something to offer anyone who picks up a pair of drumsticks. Gregg Bissonette is not only great for Dixon, he's good for drumming in general."

For more information head over to www.playdixon.com.