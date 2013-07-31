Gon Bops Orestes Vilato Signature Timbale

DRUM EXPO 2013: Designed with legendary Cuban Timbalero Orestes Vilató for classical Cuban Timbale sound, these fantastic instruments offer all of the authentic tone and design features Gon Bops is famous for.

In addition to their light weight, warm cascara and loud volume, the shallow aluminum shells make it possible to play inside the pan for a much wider palette of sound. And the recessed tension rods and stand adjustments allow for obstruction-free performances.

Orestes Vilató is one of the most influential figures in Latin music today. The godfather of the East Coast salsa scene, he virtually reinvented the art of playing Cuban timbales.

