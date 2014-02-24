Gear gallery: UFiP Cymbals

Italian company UFiP have been crafting beautiful cymbals since the 1930s, but due to limited UK distribution, drummers on these shores may have struggled to add a UFiP or two into their armory.

Well, now, thanks to Reading-based company Cymbalise, UFiP’s are easier for you to get your hands on than ever before. The firm was set up purely to bring UFiP’s wares to the UK market. Here, we have a selection of said metals. Keep your eyes peeled for full reviews coming soon in Rhythm.