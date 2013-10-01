Gear gallery: new gear on the Rhythm radar

Do you love the tone and timbre of a cajon but want one that you could (almost) fit in your pocket? It’s your lucky day.

The Meinl Percussion Mini Cajon is that ever-popular percussion instrument shrunk down to around 1/6 of its normal size. Coming in at 14.5cm tall, this compact little beauty is made from birch and, according to Meinl, offers up superb responsive from even the gentlest of taps.