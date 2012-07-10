Essential drum tracks: Gallows' Lee Barratt
The track that I first learnt to play...
“It was definitely a song that my dad picked out and asked my teacher to show me. Another early song I enjoyed learning to play was Modern Love by David Bowie.”
The track that I could never get sick of...
“For me, The Captain is a perfect rock song with massive pop hooks and Simon’s vocals really shine. You can tell that producer Garth [Richardson] definitely got his hooks in to this and took it to the next level with the almost anthemic Beatles-like trumpet part. Ben’s drumming is as solid as ever and just compliments everything really well. He’s a wicked drummer and great guy too.”
The track that reminds me of high school...
“I won’t ever forget my high school disco when they played I Would Do Anything For Love by Meatloaf and I pulled a muscle in my neck headbanging to it trying to impress some girls in the corner!”
The track that we blast on the bus...
“We used to blast ‘Shipping Up To Boston’ by the Dropkick Murphys all the time on the bus but now everyone prefers sitting in their bunk and chilling out to their iPod. Gallows have turned into old men.”
The track is a guilty pleasure...
“I do have a soft spot for ’90s dance music. Probably something by the Outhere Brothers or Spice Girls would be considered a guilty pleasure?!”
The track that is a metal classic...
"If this song doesn’t make you bang your head and drink then nothing will! Vinnie’s playing is so heavy and groovy as it was with all Pantera songs.”
The track that I'm proudest of...
“This was a track that had been kicking around for a while but with Frank leaving, we never took it further until Wade came on board. It’s probably my favourite track on the EP. I just made sure I kept my playing heavy and really locked in with the bass guitar on this as there’s a specific rhythm pattern we both play.”
The track that I love playing live...
“It’s just heavy as f**k and really fun to play. When Steph [Carter, guitarist] and I first started jamming ‘The Riverbed’, it felt really different as we’d never tried to write anything as straight and heavy as this song before.
"When it came to recording ‘The Riverbed’, I knew I had to be spot on as we were recording the drums straight to tape, but I actually did this song first take. Getting the double kick part tight at the end was nerve wracking but luckily I nailed it!”
