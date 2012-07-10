Essential drum tracks: Gallows' Lee Barratt

“It’s just heavy as f**k and really fun to play. When Steph [Carter, guitarist] and I first started jamming ‘The Riverbed’, it felt really different as we’d never tried to write anything as straight and heavy as this song before.

"When it came to recording ‘The Riverbed’, I knew I had to be spot on as we were recording the drums straight to tape, but I actually did this song first take. Getting the double kick part tight at the end was nerve wracking but luckily I nailed it!”

