Drummer's World Cup: The best 8 drummers of all time!

Dave Grohl was left wondering what happened after a huge response from Rush and Neil Peart fans ensured Peart's easy passage into the quarter finals.

A master craftsman, Peart’s articulate and meticulously-composed drum parts on Rush’s Moving Pictures and Permanent Waves are the high watermark of prog rock.

Dave Grohl may be considered the greatest living rock drummer having stamped his mark on some of the greatest rock albums of the last 20-plus years, but – quite simply – not enough people voted in his favour. Peart won with a landslide 90% of the vote.