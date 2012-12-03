Drummer's World Cup: The best 16 drummers of all time!

One of the most recorded drummers of all time, during the 1980s Steve Gadd made the idea of the session drummer cool, an artist in his own right.

Gadd's contribution to the music of Paul Simon, Eric Clapton and Chick Corea was inspired and inspiring, causing no less than Buddy Rich to single him out for "elevating the art of drumming".

Easily topping the sixth group – Pop/Session/Gospel – with nearly 20% of the vote, Steve Gadd will be hoping to repeat his victory in the next round.