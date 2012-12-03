Drummer's World Cup: The best 16 drummers of all time!
Vinnie Colaiuta
One of the most popular and technically awesome drummers of all time, Vinnie was runner-up in the group to progress to the next round with ease.
His contribution to the work of Sting, Frank Zappa, Joni Mitchell, Herbie Hancock, Chick Corea and Jeff Beck has for a good many years made him the go-to guy for any artists needing a man capable of absolute mastery of sublime rhythms, odd-time and incredible chops.
Steve Gadd
One of the most recorded drummers of all time, during the 1980s Steve Gadd made the idea of the session drummer cool, an artist in his own right.
Gadd's contribution to the music of Paul Simon, Eric Clapton and Chick Corea was inspired and inspiring, causing no less than Buddy Rich to single him out for "elevating the art of drumming".
Easily topping the sixth group – Pop/Session/Gospel – with nearly 20% of the vote, Steve Gadd will be hoping to repeat his victory in the next round.
Stewart Copeland
Copeland revolutionised drumming with a dynamic style that combined punk rock, pop and the reggae one-drop.
With The Police he created classic albums on which Sting's passionate vocals and Andy Summers' celestial guitar was perfectly complemented by Copeland's intelligent percussion.
Chad Smith
The Red Hot Chili Peppers' indomitable sticksman is also a man of many side projects including the funky Bombastic Meatbats and classic rockers Chickenfoot.
But it's for his work with LA funk-punks the Chili Peppers on classic albums like Bloodsugarsexmagik and Californication that he's lauded as one of the best rock and funk players around.
Michael Miley
Michael Miley, up and coming star with groove rockers Rival Sons, has already been compared to the great John Bonham.
He's going to have a bit to live up to then as he progresses into the last 16.
Dan Flint
Surprising many with the number of votes polled is You Me At Six's Dan Flint.
The drummer with the meteorically rising pop-punk outfit is clearly popular, and one to watch out for.
Dave Grohl
The hard-hitting powerhouse behind Nirvana's Nevermind as well as Queens Of The Stone Age's Songs For The Deaf and his supergroup Them Crooked Vultures only just made it through to the last 16.
Will he get the votes this time round in what has become an increasingly tough contest?
Keith Moon
Rock's most outrageous infamous and brilliant drummer was a showman, a character and a superb musician as well as an inspiration to generations of players since.
That Moon is in the last 16 is right and proper, but just how well will he fare this time?
John Bonham
Led Zeppelin's John Bonham was a master and commander of the drums whose powerful sound and style has influenced generations of players.
Surely a favourite to win the competition, having topped just about every drummer's poll ever. However, you can't underestimate the magic of the cup, as they say. Anything can happen, particularly with the young upstarts getting plenty of votes from eager fans.
Buddy Rich
A quarter-century since his passing, jazz and big band legend Buddy Rich is still considered one of the greatest ever drummers.
Rich has topped just about every serious drummer's poll of the greatest ever sticksman, however since this isn't particularly serious, Buddy may not have the easiest ride in this tournament.
Billy Cobham
Pioneering jazz/rock fusion drummer whose work with Miles Davis and the Mahavishnu Orchestra and on his own Spectrum album has been massively influential.
Neil Peart
After almost 40 years with Rush, prog drumming legend Neil Peart is still one of rock's most phenomenal and revered players.
Mike Portnoy
Since his shock decision to leave Dream Theater, the band he co-founded and had led for 25 years, the prog metal superstar has kept himself busy with plenty of new projects, from Avenged Sevenfold and TransAtlantic to Adrenalin Mob and Flying Colors.
Joey Jordison
Voted the greatest drummer of the last 25 years in a 2010 Rhythm poll puts Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison in the driving seat this time. But anything can happen!
The Rev
The late Jimmy Sullivan, aka The Reverend Tholomew Plague, was one of the most exciting sticksmen in modern metal until he passed away in 2009.
The Rev still retains a huge number of devoted fans, so remains a serious contender in this tournament.
Matt Halpern
A rising star of the drum world thanks to his playing with tech metallers Periphery, Matt's already done phenomenally well in the tournament, coming third in a tough first round group to go through on number of votes cast.