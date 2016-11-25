December issue of Rhythm out now!

The December issue of Rhythm is out now and available in print and digitally in store, or fromwww.myfavouritemagazines.com, Apple Newsstandand the Google Play Store.

As Nirvana's Nevermind album turns 25 we celebrate the genius of Dave Grohl, with a look at the classic drum parts he created and the amazing sound he achieved on the album. Plus learn to play 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' with a full video playalong, plus bonus drumless MP3 backing tracks of 'Come As You Are' and 'In Bloom'.