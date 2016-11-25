December issue of Rhythm out now!
The December issue of Rhythm is out now and available in print and digitally in store, or fromwww.myfavouritemagazines.com, Apple Newsstandand the Google Play Store.
As Nirvana's Nevermind album turns 25 we celebrate the genius of Dave Grohl, with a look at the classic drum parts he created and the amazing sound he achieved on the album. Plus learn to play 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' with a full video playalong, plus bonus drumless MP3 backing tracks of 'Come As You Are' and 'In Bloom'.
Interviewed!
Tomas Haake tells Rhythm about putting feel first for metal technicians Meshuggah's new album. Plus Matt Sorum (GN’R) and Brad Wilk (Prophets of Rage) interviewed, and we bring you a punk drumming round table featuring the drummers of Siouxsie And The Banshees, Stiff Little Fingers and Buzzcocks.
Win!
This month you can get your hands on an Evans Influencer pack worth £230. These packs, usually given to Evans artists, include all sorts of swag such as a stylish leather hip flask, vintage-style Tee, retro drumstick bag, hickory Promark sticks and more. Get your hands on all this in this month's mag!
Reviewed!
This month we get an exclusive hands-on with Roland's amazing new TD50-KV kit plus KD-A22 real kick drum, plus new snares from new names Oriollo, Tunerfish lug locks and bands, Dream Bliss Gorilla Ride and Sabian HH Vanguard cymbals!
Learn!
Learn to play Allman Brothers' 'Jessica' (aka the Top Gear theme), plus we have expert drum tuition covering two-beat fills, 6/8 shuffles, quarter-note triplet phrasing and more! All with videos on your free Rhythm Lessons CD!
