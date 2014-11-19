Chad Smith talks The Process, Chili Peppers and music in schools

Chad Smith's recent drum-off with doppelganger Will Ferrell was a TV ratings and internet-trending bonanza. So what is the Red Hot Chili Peppers drumming powerhouse doing for an encore? No, he's not appearing on Dancing With The Stars; instead, he's hooked up with bassist/producer and "collision music" purveyor Bill Laswell, along with New Orleans-bred pianist and bandleader Jon Batiste, for an adventurous, jam-based, genre-defying collaboration called The Process.

“I like to take risks and try different things," Smith tells MusicRadar. "Sometimes they work, sometimes they don’t. Jon, Bill and I never had played together before, so if it didn’t work at least it was a fun experiment. The fact that it did means that it was worth taking a chance."

The Process, which also features guest spots by Wu-Tang Clan's Killah Priest and TV On The Radio's Tunde Adebimpe, is available at iTunes and on Amazon. In the following interview, Smith discusses how the project came together, his ongoing work to bring music to schools, the status of the next Chili Peppers record and whether he's going to attempt to wrestle the Golden Cowbell from Ferrell's hands next year.

Walk me through how you hooked up with Bill and Jon.

“When I was living in New York, we’d have breaks on our tour and so I’d be looking for things to do. My friend Jay Bulger, who did the Ginger Baker documentary [Beware Of Mr. Baker], lives in New York, and one day he told me, ‘Chad, you’ve gotta check out this kid Jon Batiste. He’s incredible. He’s the future of jazz, and he’s playing next week in Harlem at a church.’ I said, ‘That sounds great. I’m going.’

“I went and saw Jon and his band, and they were great. Jon and I talked, and I loved how cool and positive he was. I got up and jammed with him and the band, and we really hit it off. That was the beginning of it. I talked to Jay again, and I told him, ‘Man, on one of my breaks, I’d love to make some music with Jon.’ I wanted to get a cool bass player and go do some stuff at Electric Lady Studios. I’d never done anything there, and that’s always been a dream of mine.

“Jay said, ‘What about Bill Laswell? He’s a great bass player.’ I thought that sounded tremendous. Bill is a friend of Jay’s, so Jay called him up and ran it by him, and Bill was totally into it. As it turned out, Bill has a studio in West Orange, New Jersey, so he went there and got into it.”

So you didn’t get to record at Electric Lady?

“No, we never made it there – we did everything at Bill’s place. I’ve still gotta get to Electric Lady. I’ve played in Abbey Road, I’ve played at a lot of the famous LA studios, but Jimi’s place still eludes me. Hendrix is probably my favorite musician, so I wanna conjure up some music at the studio he built. One day I will.”