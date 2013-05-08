In conversation with Chad Smith

Chad Smith talks with fellow musicians in the brand-new podcast series, In Conversation

MusicRadar is pleased to present a new podcast series called In Conversation, in which Chad Smith, the six-time Grammy Award-winning drummer for the Red Hot Chili Peppers and a 2012 inductee into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, sits down with music's hottest and most influential stars to talk about matters both personal and professional.

"The invisible interview - that's what I call it," says Smith. "Friends, thoughts, information - why do you do what you do? Admiration, respect, insight and maybe a surprise."

For anyone who's ever wondered what artists really talk about when they get together, In Conversation will provide a fascinating peak inside the dressing room door. Hailed as one of the greatest drummers of the last 25 years, Smith is usually the one answering the questions. For all of his success, however, he's never stopped being an ardent and enthusiastic fan, and it's from this unique position that he brings listeners into the real-life and onstage experiences of fellow musicians.

Podcast Menu

In Conversation: Chad Smith with Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson. Listen to Part One.

In Conversation: Chad Smith with Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson. Listen to Part Two.



In Conversation: Chad Smith with Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson. Listen to Part Three.

In Conversation: Chad Smith with Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson. Listen to Part Four.

In Conversation: Chad Smith with The Avett Brothers. Listen to Part One.

In Conversation: Chad Smith with The Avett Brothers. Listen to Part Two.

In Conversation: Chad Smith with Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth. Listen to Part One.

In Conversation: Chad Smith with Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth. Listen to Part Two.

In Conversation: Chad Smith with Carlos Santana - video edition (Part One).



In Conversation: Chad Smith with Carlos Santana - video edition (Part Two).

In Conversation: Chad Smith with Ginger Baker - video edition.

In Conversation: Chad Smith with Stone Gossard - video edition.

Chad Smith is a six-time Grammy Award-winning member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and a Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee. He is also a member of the supergroup Chickenfoot as well as a much sought-after session drummer whose credits include George Clinton, Johnny Cash, Kid Rock, Dixie Chicks, Jonathan Batiste and Jennifer Nettles, among others.