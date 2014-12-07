Best drum innovations of 2014
Ahead Spinal-G throne
The Rhythm Best of drums 2014 polls have received over 34,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2014. Here, we present the best drum innovations of 2014, kicking off with the Ahead Spinal-G throne.
We said: Back trouble is a perennial curse for many drummers and while correct posture and technique is vital in combating it, the clever design of Ahead’s Spinal G can only help.
Roland NE-1 and NE-10 Noise Eaters
We said: Noise Eaters are a stable, time-effective and aesthetically pleasing solution. Your neighbours and cohabitants will thank you.
Cymbomute
We said: A clever solution to a longstanding problem. We love them, and so do our neighbours.
Aerodrums
We said: Aerodrums is a new kind of electronic drum kit that comprises... well, not much at all really. Designed as a portable and quiet substitute for a drum it, the idea is that your drumming movements are read by a Sony Playstation 3 Eye camera (this has to be purchased separately) and translated into audible hits by your Mac or PC.
Sabian Stick Flip
We said: As drummers we have enough gear to lug around from place to place, so anything that saves a little space is ok by us. Sabian's Stick Flip does just that, acting as a handy stick bag that folds out in a holder come gig time.
Roland TM-2
We said: The TM-2 is an affordable addition to your kit, and could well divert the sample-hungry hybrid drummer's attention from shelling out on an SPD-SX. Nice one, Roland!
Promark Select Balance sticks
We said: If you thought there was nothing left to revolutionise in the drum stick world, think again.
Evans Heavyweight drum heads
We said: These Heavyweight heads do exactly what they say on the tin by delivering rock-solid heads for hard hitters.
GoPro Hero 3+ Black Edition Music Bundle
We said: From drum covers for YouTube to capturing a rehearsal or documenting a tour. If you want professional, cutting edge video at a fraction of the cost of a top end camera, and in a portable package, then look no further.
