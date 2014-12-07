The Rhythm Best of drums 2014 polls have received over 34,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2014. Here, we present the best drum innovations of 2014, kicking off with the Ahead Spinal-G throne.

We said: Back trouble is a perennial curse for many drummers and while correct posture and technique is vital in combating it, the clever design of Ahead’s Spinal G can only help.