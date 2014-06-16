BCME music school launches

Looking to make your way into a life in the music industry? Then a brand new Leicester music school may be for you.

The British Centre for Music and Enterprise (BCME) opens its doors in June and offers a wealth of courses for aspiring musicians and music industry professionals.

Courses on offer at the centre include music performance in drums, bass, guitar and vocals, music business, event management, event production, music technology and production.

Ajay Naik, chief executive of BCME, explains, "We've created this centre with the sole aim of providing world-class and innovative education in global contemporary music and the music business. Schools don't always have the resources to help their students learn the skills they need to secure employment in the music industry which is notoriously competitive.

"This is why we will be teaching each and every one of our students not just about music but also about entrepreneurship, developing as a business person and about setting up their own business."

Session star Tom Meadows, who has toured behind the kit for the likes of Kylie and Leona Lewis, is the BCME's Global Ambassador. He added: "I'm delighted to be working with the BCME as a global ambassador, I believe strongly in their message and, more importantly, the ethics behind the school."

For more information head over to www.thebcme.com.