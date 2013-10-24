Andy Burrows takes Snowman And The Snowdog on the road

Plus: New solo album and more on the way

Andy Burrows will transfer the hugely successful Snowman And The Snowdog to the stage later this year.

The former Razorlight drummer, together with Ilan Eshkeri, scored last year's Christmas smash The Snowman And The Snowdog, and this December he's transferring the show to four dates at London's Union Chapel.

On his experience working on the show, which aired on Channel 4 last Christmas Eve, Andy told Rhythm: "It was up there with getting the Razorlight gig years ago. To work on a film was one of my ambitions. It was a dream. Even now while we've got loads going on, seeing we're nominated for a Bafta, we feel like pinching ourselves. I'd love to do more things like it."

The success of the show means that the live dates have a lot to live up to, but Andy is confident. He says: "There's a lot of people putting everything into this to make it a great show. It's a real one off, even though there's four of them…it's a four off!"

That's not all the versatile sticksman has up his sleeve.

"I'm also working on my second solo album, which again is something I'm hugely grateful to be doing. My record company is fully behind me doing a second record and that is exciting to have that support. I also recorded my second, and their fourth, We Are Scientists album in New York and that is coming out next year."

The Snowman and The Snowdog takes over Union Chapel 12-14 December. Head here for tickets and more information.