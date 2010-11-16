Alesis DM7 USB electronic drum kit unveiled

Image 1 of 2 Alesis DM7 USB electronic drum kit Image 2 of 2 Alesis DM7 USB electronic drum kit

PRESS RELEASE: Alesis, a leading manufacturer of professional audio equipment and studio electronics, announces the DM7 USB electronic drum set , the most capable kit in its price class. The DM7 USB Kit is available now.

The DM7 USB Kit has a total of eight, natural-feeling, velocity-sensitive drum and cymbal pads. Drummers will immediately appreciate the DM7 USB Kit's large snare pad, which has three zones, enabling head, rimshot and cross-stick triggering.

Drummers will also notice the crash cymbal, which enables them to stop or "choke" the sound by grabbing the pad with their hand. The DM7's responsive rubber pads are also both quiet and resilient for all-day and all-night music making without disturbing neighbors.

The heart of the DM7 USB Kit is its DM7 sound module. The DM7 provides drummers with a library of more than 400 drum, cymbal and percussion instruments in 80 kits. Drummers can play the 50 preset kits for extensive sonic flexibility, and they can custom-create 30 of their own.

Drummers will also like the DM7's intuitive, easy-to-use controls adjusting instruments' pitch, panning and reverb level. The DM7 drum module provides drummers with valuable tools such as practice exercises, a metronome, 52 play-along songs and a 1/4-inch mix input for playing along with external music sources.

Drummers can also connect the DM7 USB Kit to their Mac or PC using the standard USB connection and included EZ Drummer Lite software from Toontracks. The DM7 USB Kit also works with virtually all MIDI software including virtual sound modules (VSTs), as well as recording, sequencing and programming applications. Drummers can further expand their sound palette by connecting the DM7 USB Kit to any MIDI sound module or other MIDI-compliant sound source.

Drummers will immediately notice the DM7 USB Kit's preassembled four-post rack, which provides the set's solid, balanced foundation and sets up in mere minutes. Its 1 1/2-inch tubing is rugged of industry standard diameter for compatibility with a vast world of rack components. Drummers will also enjoy the kit's large wingbolts on all clamps for easy adjustment without needing a drumkey or other tools.

"The DM7 USB Kit is a rugged kit with great hardware, a huge sound library and a killer snare pad," said Dan Radin, Product Manager, Alesis. "You can use it for rehearsals and performances, and you can track right into software thanks to its USB computer connection."

The DM7 USB Kit is available now from musical instrument and pro audio retailers. It has an estimated UK street price of £459.99.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Alesis

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter