Level 42 legend Phil Gould has announced a new clinic date.

Gould will be at Absolute Music in Bournemouth on Wednesday 26 February.

The sticksman, who has enjoyed a hugely successful session career, will be sharing tales from his years behind the kit and showing off one or two skills during the course of the evening.

The show starts at 7pm, with tickets priced £10. For more information head to www.absolutemusic.co.uk and to book tickets call 01202 597180.