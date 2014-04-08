7 reasons why the British drum scene is great

On the cover of this month’s Rhythm you’ll see three of the best and brightest British drummers currently riding high in their styles of music.

Dan Flint, of pop-rock sensations You Me At Six have a hit new album, Cavalier Youth, that is replete with Flint’s tasty chops, power and precision driving the anthemic hits in style. He also has an admirable work ethic, and a thirst for learning.

“I’ve been playing a lot of Mike Johnston’s linear triplet fills. In practice I try to sneak them into the songs and it throws the guys off a little bit, but then when you come out and you’re still on the ‘1’, that’s when everyone goes, ‘Wow that was sick!’”