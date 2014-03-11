The Greatest Ever British Drummer as voted for by you!

From 100 of the best drummers ever to come from the United Kingdom of Great Britain, you voted for this top 10.

The two rounds across which this contest was decided were tight and the results interesting, proving that not only has GB come up with some of the world's most incredible drummers, but you lot have great taste in your selection.

So without further ado, drum roll please, we run down the top 10 Greatest Ever British Drummers, as voted for by you the readers of Rhythm and MusicRadar!