50 essential Beatles facts

Fifty years ago today, four Scousers with big hair and guitars made America their own.

The Beatles' appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show marked the beginning of John, Paul, George and Ringo's elevation to the top table of 20th century cultural icons, and was the spark that ignited a musical revolution that's still rolling on.

With nothing more that a few short minutes of music, they changed everything. All across the US, girls went weak at the knees, boys started growing their hair and the 60s started to swing in earnest.

So, in celebration of the moment that Liverpool's greatest export reached the shores of the USA, we present 50 essential nuggets of Beatles trivia...