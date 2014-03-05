25 greatest ever British drummers

Simon’s list of drumming credits includes Jeff Beck (Simon recorded Beck’s There And Back album that features the awesome ‘Space Boogie’), Michael Schenker, The Who, Tears For Fears and Gary Moore, and he has just left mega-selling US stars Toto after playing with them since 1992.

Toto guitarist Steve Lukather said, “Simon Phillips is one of the finest musicians I have ever shared the stage or studio with.” And, coming from a man who played in a band with Jeff Porcaro, who Phillips replaced, that’s really something. We look forward somewhat rabidly to his next musical endeavour.