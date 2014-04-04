May issue of Rhythm on sale now

This month we pay tribute to all things British, starting with our trio of cover stars.

Dan Flint recently hit the top of the UK charts with You Me At Six and is currently out on the band's first arena tour - very much a man well on the way to becoming a true great. Dan tells us about hitting Number One, his army of fans and his brand new drum cave.

Read more: Toontrack Drums of Destruction EZX

Chris 'Woody' Wood is another Brit that have tasted worldwide success this year. With Bastille, Wood has picked up all kinds of awards and accolades, and he tells us all about his five year 'overnight success' and how Tetris helps him play electronic beats.

The third of our Great Brit trio is Dan Searle. The drummer is riding high thanks to the release of Architects bone-crushingly brilliant new album, Lost Forever//Lost Together. Here he tells us all about his constant quest for drumming perfection and why technique will get you further than stick tricks.

We also pick our the finest drum builders, shops and young talents that Britain has to offer.

Plus: We reveal who made the Top 10 in our vote for the greatest ever British drummer.

INTERVIEWED

Pete Flood (Bellowhead)

Andre Boyd (Cirque Du Soleil)

Jimmy Cobb

Mike Miley (Rival Sons)

Simon Kirke (Bad Company)

Arejay Hale (Halestorm)

Don Powell (Slade)

AND: Part six of our Hybrid Theory feature

REVIEWED

Mapex Saturn IV drum kit

Zildjian Kerope cymbals

Roland TM-2 trigger module

Yamaha Dave Weckl snare drums

VK snare drum

Cruz Tools Multi Tool

LEARN

This month you can learn how to play Sam & Dave classic 'Soul Man', Bastille hit 'Pompeii' and Bad Company's 'Feel Like Making Love.' Plus there's all of your favourite lessons with Pete Riley, Colin Woolway, Gareth Dylan-Smith, Adam Bushell, Erik Stams and Jason Bowld.

WIN

Win a Roland TM-2 trigger module and triggers worth £339

