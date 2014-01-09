5 reasons Steve Gadd is a drum legend

Steve Gadd is one of maybe half a dozen drummers in the past century of drumset history who it can be said changed the way every other drummer plays. Gadd is one of the most recorded drummers of all time, and certainly the most revered session drummer.

He was born in Rochester, New York in 1945 and, like Buddy Rich, was a child drumming prodigy and a tap dancer. He grew up playing jazz, touring Europe in 1961 as a school band member. His jazz schooling would serve him well, and he would go on to play with some of the greats of jazz and jazz fusion, such as Stanley Clarke. Here he is playing on Clarke’s ‘My Greatest Hits’, featuring some of the best grooves you’re likely to hear.