5 classic albums featuring Chad Smith

One of the greatest rock drummers of the past 25 years, the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith is also a funky mutha, with the swing of Bonham and Paice, a deep, deep pocket and unerring sense of groove – a fact not lost on the readers of MusicRadar. You lot voted him the fifth greatest groove drummer in our recent poll.

Chad joined the Chilis just in time for their brilliant 1989 album Mother's Milk, and has enjoyed the band's stadium-sized success since. Locking in with bass player Flea, the pair have forged one of the greatest contemporary rhythm section partnerships.

Here we run down five of our all-time favourite Chad Smith records.