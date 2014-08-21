15 up-and-coming drummers you need to hear

DRUM EXPO 2014: Despite all of the jokes other band members throw at drummers, the drum world is brimming with talent, whether it be delicate folk brush players, sublime percussionists, human metronome prog fiends or lightning fast metal merchants. Yep, there are scores of super talent sticksmen and women out there.



So, to help point you in the direction of some of the finest new drum talent, we've rounded up 15 drummers (and a pair of percussionists) we think you should check out.