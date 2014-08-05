12 drummers that became frontmen

No matter what John Lennon had to say, Ringo most certainly was the best drummer in The Beatles, and you know what, he's not bad a bad solo career as well. Starting with 1970's Sentimental Journey, Starr has put out an impressive 16 solo albums, 12 live sets and a handful of compilations. In Photograph and You're Sixteen he scored back-to-back US number ones, although top spot in the UK has eluded him (unless you count his part on the 2009 Children In Need medley in which he voiced Thomas The Tank), with Back Off Boogaloo being his biggest hit on this side of the pond.