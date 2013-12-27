12 days of Christmas: Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders talks the Olympics, Premier and Zildjian

pull_media

Playing the Olympics. Headlining Glastonbury. Releasing one of the albums of the year. Things have been pretty sweet for Arctic Monkeys and their drummer Matt Helders in the last year or two.

So when we sat down with Matt for our huge October cover feature interview, we got his take on all that and more. Take a glimpse for yourself at the video above for Matt running us through his Premier/Zildjian rig and check the clip below for his take on playing the London 2012 Games.

