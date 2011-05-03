Welcome to the 100 most influential drummers of all time. A celebration of the players that have shaped the drumming world and inspired future generations to take the art to new levels.

The list was put together by Rhythm magazine, its expert contributors, and over 50 world-class drummers - many of whom appear in this rundown.

So sit back, grab a stick to twirl and click through to see - in roughly age order - the drummers with the most enduring legacies, and 500 of their most essential tracks to download. First up: the inimitable Warren ‘Baby’ Dodds…

b. 24.12.1898

d. 14.02.1959

Nationality: American

Genre: Jazz

Dodds was the first important drummer of New Orleans jazz - master of the traps and percussion effects, the infectious tap dancing style, the press roll beat before hi-hats and ride cymbals came along. He was widely considered to be the first major player of our instrument, he directly influenced Chick, Gene and Buddy.

Essential downloads:

King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band: Dipper Mouth Blues

Jelly Roll Morton’s Red Hot Peppers: Beale Street Blues

Louis Armstrong with King Oliver’s Jazz Band: Sobbin’ Blues

Jelly Roll Morton’s Red Hot Peppers: Wild Man Blues

Sidney Bechet Quartet ‘live’ drum solo: China Boy