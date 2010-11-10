100 greatest drum beats of all time

In 2007 Rhythm Magazine took on the gruelling task of finding the perfect drum beat. And thanks to an expert judging panel made up of contributors, readers and all-star drummers (Chad Smith, Joey Jordison and Mike Portnoy, to name but three), they came up with a top 100.

A list of - not just great recordings - but one that we feel goes some way to demonstrating the importance of the humble drum beat in popular music.

But three years on, has anything (man, woman or machine) done enough to warrant a place since? Scroll through, rock out, reminisce and let us know in comments below. First up: Hal Blaine on The Crystals’ Da Doo Ron Ron…

Why it's great:

Hal Blaine has a whale of a time with this joyous, stomping pop boogie. The huge four-bar triplet fills that he plays between the verses and the choruses are crucial hooks in the arrangement....

Where to find it: Phil Spector Definitive Collection

Listen: