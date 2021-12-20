Drumeo is launching its 2021 Drummer Of The Year Awards, and wants your vote!

Drumeo, the world’s leading online drum education service is launching its first ever Drummer Of The Year Awards, and is asking you to cast your votes!

The polls include 13 different categories recognising talent from every corner of the drumming world, including drummer of the year awards for rock, metal, progressive, jazz, contemporary, country pop, R&B/Hip-Hop and Soul/Funk.

As well as this, Drumeo would like your help deciding on the online creator, performance and recording of the year.

Voting is easy, simply click through to the Drummer Of The Year Awards page, make your choice and click ‘Vote’ for each category. Voting starts now, and will remain open until 11:59pm (PST) on 25 December.

Drumeo says of the decision to launch their awards, “Every year, drummers around the world accomplish amazing things. From ‘how did they do that’ performances to tasteful recordings and creative initiatives, musicians are making moves and taking names.

"In 2021 in particular, their drumming is inspiring people to get through a difficult time, encouraging others to express themselves on the instrument. So we decided that this would be the perfect time to launch an awards program to recognize drummers who stood out this year."