The 2023 Drumeo Awards are now live: here’s how you can cast your vote

Drumeo, the leading online drum education platform is once again hosting its annual Drumeo Awards, and voting is now live!

Now in its third year, the Drumeo Awards looks to honour and support the drum community by tipping its hat to the players who have stood out the most over the last 12 months. The awards are split into 15 categories, with over 70 drummers picked for the shortlists.

As with previous years, the categories highlight drummers from multiple genres (rock, metal, pop, country, R&B/Hip-Hop and more). There are also categories for the best Drum Performance and Drum Recording of the year, and Drumeo is tipping its hat to drummers from social media, with categories for TikTok, Instagram and YouTube Drummer of the Year.

Drumeo Awards 2023 - full list of categories

Drummer Of The Year

Rock Drummer Of The Year

Metal Drummer Of The Year

Progressive Drummer Of The Year

Jazz Drummer Of The Year

Contemporary Drummer Of The Year

Country Drummer Of The Year

Pop Drummer Of The Year

R&B/Hip-Hop Drummer Of The Year

Soul/Funk Drummer Of The Year

YouTube Drummer Of The Year

TikTok Drummer Of The Year

Instagram Drummer Of The Year

Drum Performance Of The Year

Drum Recording Of The Year

But, as well as having your say, by casting your vote you’ll also be eligable to enter Drumeo’s prize draw where you’ll have the chance to win a Yamaha Tour Custom drum kit, amongst other prizes.

To vote, simply head to the Drumeo Awards page and make your choices! Public voting is now open until the 25 December. The award winners will be announced on 25 January, 2024 via a live awards show on Drumeo’s YouTube channel.