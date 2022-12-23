Drumeo launches second annual “Drummer of The Year Awards” and wants your vote!

Last year, Drumeo launched its first ever Drummer of the Year Awards, and it’s back again for 2022. Drumeo wants your vote (opens in new tab) to help decide who the greatest players of 2022 were, across a range of 15 categories.

The awards feature 75 drummers across a range of 15 categories taking in everything from Best TikTok Drummer to Best Rock Drummer, and everything in between. Drumeo says of the awards,

“From the garage player to the Grammy Award-winning pro, everyone deserves recognition for their hard work and impact. We polled the drumming community and worked through dozens of names with an internal panel of drummers to come up with the list.”

Voting is open now, and closes on the 25th December, with a live-streamed awards show due to take place on January 27, 2023.

Casting your vote is simple, just click here (opens in new tab), scroll through the categories and choose the drummers that you think deserve to win the most!