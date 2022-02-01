This meme-friendly ‘don’t you lecture me with your $30 haircut’ emoji/sample sequencer is as bonkers as it sounds

We’ll admit that the ‘Don’t you lecture me with your $30 dollar haircut’ meme had passed us by ( it’s a Dragonball thing, apparently ), but with the launch of a slightly bonkers online image/sample sequencer, we felt compelled to investigate.

Developed by Twitter user Colon, said website enables you to create patterns using emoji-type icons, each of which corresponds to a specific sample. It’s fair to say that there’s lots of copyright-infringing stuff here - the likes of Super Mario, Geometry Dash, Terraria and Minecraft sounds, among plenty of others.

These sounds play back in order once you hit the start button, and you have a surprising amount of control over how your pattern will develop. You can combine sounds, set loop points, insert pauses and program tempo/pitch changes, so if you’re willing to put the time in, you can create some pretty complex sequences. Here’s one for F-Zero fans, for example.

this website is gold pic.twitter.com/IDcgyspC7aJanuary 28, 2022 See more

Of course, you might decide that said time would be better off spent making ‘real’ music, but if you’re having fun, who cares?