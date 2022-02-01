This meme-friendly ‘don’t you lecture me with your $30 haircut’ emoji/sample sequencer is as bonkers as it sounds

We’ll admit that the ‘Don’t you lecture me with your $30 dollar haircut’ meme had passed us by (it’s a Dragonball thing, apparently), but with the launch of a slightly bonkers online image/sample sequencer, we felt compelled to investigate.
Developed by Twitter user Colon, said website enables you to create patterns using emoji-type icons, each of which corresponds to a specific sample. It’s fair to say that there’s lots of copyright-infringing stuff here - the likes of Super Mario, Geometry Dash, Terraria and Minecraft sounds, among plenty of others.
These sounds play back in order once you hit the start button, and you have a surprising amount of control over how your pattern will develop. You can combine sounds, set loop points, insert pauses and program tempo/pitch changes, so if you’re willing to put the time in, you can create some pretty complex sequences. Here’s one for F-Zero fans, for example.
this website is gold pic.twitter.com/IDcgyspC7aJanuary 28, 2022
Of course, you might decide that said time would be better off spent making ‘real’ music, but if you’re having fun, who cares?
Dive in on Colon’s website.