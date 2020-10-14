Red Special offer alert! Brian May's Signature Antique Cherry reduced by 15%

As Amazon Prime Day turns into Prime week, we'll be continuing to highlight the best deals out there right now. Next up, this meticulous recreation of one of the most iconic electric guitars in the world, and overall one of the best signature guitars you can buy, to boot.

Surely everyone knows the fabled backstory of Brian May's Red Special? Designed and built by the Queen and his father, Harold, in the early '60s using at least some bits of an antique fireplace, it went on to grace the vast majority of Queen's mega-selling recordings.

This Brian May Signature Electric Guitar features an acoustically chambered mahogany body, a dual truss rod mahogany neck, and ebony fingerboard. The pickups are Tri-Sonics controlled by the original Brian May switching system with individual on/off and phase switches, one volume and one tone pot.

The original replica was originally launched to huge fanfare and critical acclaim in 2001, but this is actually a subsequent refinement of that model, improved by May's long-standing guitar technician Pete Malandrone, and Barry Moorehouse of House Music who upped the build quality and refined the bridge assembly, electronics, finishing and color choices. Simply put, one of the finest artist-designed production guitars is now even better. Case sold separately.

Check out the 15% off deal below - don't forget to use voucher code 'rocktober' at checkout - and don't forget to have a look through the best of the deals on our massive Prime Day music deals hub.

Head straight for the best Prime Day music deals on Amazon and beyond...