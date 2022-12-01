Trap beats: DOMi plays piano while sitting on the toilet as she and JD Beck perform for Jimmy Fallon

If you’re a gigging keyboard player, it’s almost inevitable that you’ll have been forced to perform on an uncomfortable or unsuitable stool from time to time (stacked-up chairs, anyone?) but have you ever demonstrated your chops while sitting on a toilet?

Curiously, that’s precisely what DOMi was perched on when she and bandmate JD Beck performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night. And there was us thinking that thrones were strictly for drummers.

Why the jazz piano prodigy chose to park herself on a big white telephone during the duo’s performance of Two Shrimps (featuring Mac DeMarco on vocals) isn’t exactly clear, though the duo have form for this kind of thing, having previously posted a video of themselves playing in the bathroom. In the colourful, eccentric world of DOMi & JD Beck, it seems that nothing is off the table (or, in this case, the toilet).

Domi & JD Beck are currently celebrating their Grammy nominations in the Best New Artist and Best Contemporary Instrumental Album categories. This follows the release of their debut album, Not Tight, earlier this year.