Do you need a $200 plastic bag for your Teenage Engineering synths? Well, you’re in luck...

The water-resistant splash modular pockets can also be purchased separately

Teenage Engineering splash modular bag
(Image credit: Teenage Engineering)

Whatever your take on the company, it’s fair to say that it’s difficult to second-guess what Teenage Engineering is going to come up with next.

As such, the release of its new splash modular bag - a roll-up water resistant case for your OP-1, OP-Z and Pocket Operator synths - might cause an eyebrow to raise but probably won’t come as a total surprise. It’s made of transparent “thermoplastic polyurethane” (or, 'plastic', to you and me).

Teenage Engineering splash modular bag

(Image credit: Teenage Engineering)

Whether you really need the water resistance is open to debate - maybe you want to play with your gear by the pool or on your, um, canoe? - but, at $200/£190, the bag certainly isn’t cheap, so you probably need to consider if it’s really necessary. You can, if you wish, buy each pocket separately - hence the modular moniker.

Another ‘feature’ of the main bag is a “built-in elastic cable storage system”. 

You can get on the case on the Teenage Engineering website.

