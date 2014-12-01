The ultimate Christmas party playlist

Happy Christmas everyone! It's a magical time, when enforced proximity to our least-tolerable family members and colleagues teaches us to be thankful for the solitary drudgery that makes up the rest of the year.

It’s an especially important time for DJs, who will find themselves performing at parties full of people who wouldn’t normally leave the comfort of their TV-illuminated lounges, and who hate music, themselves and life.

These people demand to hear songs featuring jingle-bells and lyrics about a kind of spiritual kinship that they don’t actually believe exists. Thankfully, there are plenty of awesome Xmas jams out there that will not only get crowds feeling festive, but prepared to bump and grind on the dancefloor.

If you’re ready to rock out with your stocking out this Christmas, here’s MusicRadar’s setlist of 20 Christmas crackers that will get your party popping!

Also be sure to check out MusicRadar's countdown of the 25 best Christmas songs of all time.