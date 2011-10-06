The One: new modular DJ software

These are exciting times in the development of digital DJing, as we discovered when we attended the recent BPM show. And as if to prove that there's plenty more innovation to come, a teaser video has appeared for a forthcoming piece of software known as The One.

Billed as something different to your common-or-garden DJing application, this appears to have a modular design that enables you to add bits of 'gear' (decks, mixer etc) as you need them. It also features a timeline view.

Take a look at the video see what you think; there's also a website, though at the moment, this contains nothing more than a message saying that applications to beta test are no longer being accepted.